Anderson Cooper shares an update on the status of his friendship with Kathy Griffin following her Trump scandal

Things between Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper are going well, says the latter.

Cooper recently sat down with pal Andy Cohen and opened up about his friendship with his former CNN New Year’s Eve co-host after her recent scandal involving a photo of a beheaded President Donald Trump that lead to her dismissal from the network.

“Yeah, we’re still friends,” he said when asked about their relationship. “Look, I said what I said […] I didn’t think what she said was appropriate.”

RELATED: Before turning herself in, Abby Lee Miller gave a tearful interview about being “petrified” of her time in prison





“I wish her the best. I hope she bounces back,” he added. “She’s incredibly funny, and a lot of people love her, and I think she’ll bounce back from this.”

“I do, too,” Cohen added.

After sharing the photos, Griffin faced serious backlash from a huge range of people, including supporters of the president, First Lady Melania Trump and Cooper.

“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” he said in June following the scandal. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Soon after, Griffin issued an apology and asked for forgiveness. She has been keeping a low profile in the last two months.