Anderson Cooper shares his hopes for former NYE co-star Kathy Griffin following her controversial photo of Trump

Anderson Cooper didn’t approve of Kathy Griffin’s controversial photo of a beheaded Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean he has any bad feelings about her.

“I don’t want anybody’s career to be destroyed because they do something unfortunate and inappropriate,” he said on Friday at an appearance in Arizona with Andy Cohen. “Look, I wish her well, and I hope she bounces back and keeps doing what she does best, which is make people laugh.”

Following the photo shoot controversy, Griffin was released as a co-host to Cooper on CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.





“CNN made the decision not to bring her back,” Cooper said. “I had nothing to do with it, but I certainly understand why they made that decision.”

Following the graphic image of Griffin holding a bloodied, severed head, Cooper released a statement on Twitter.

“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate,” he wrote.

