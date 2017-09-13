Anna Duggar and her husband Josh welcome their fifth child

Anna Duggar gave birth to her fifth child with husband Josh on Tuesday: a son, Mason Garrett. The Duggar Family revealed the news on their blog. He weighed in at 9 lbs., 1 oz. and is 22 inches long.

The blog post reads:

We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him. The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us.





RELATED: After a four-month engagement, yet another Duggar has tied the knot

The pair originally announced that they were expecting another child this year in a blog post on the Duggar family website in March, in which they also discussed how their family was strengthened by the controversies it faced.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time,” the post read. “As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!” it concluded.