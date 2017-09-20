Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is ready for her dad to date again

Dannielynn Birkhead wants her dad to get back into the dating scene 10 years after her mother, Anna Nicole Smith, passed away. Larry Birkhead opened up about his daughter (and his dating life) in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“She told me today, ‘I think you need to go out with Kylie Jenner,’” he said. “I said, ‘Well, she’s a little young,’ and she said, ‘OK, what about Kim?’ I said, ‘Well, she’s married,’ and she goes, ‘OK, what about the mom, Kris?’ I [asked why she’d] say that and she goes, ‘I remember she had a frozen yogurt machine in her house.’”





Sounds like Dannielynn has a type in mind for her dad!

Despite her daughter’s wishes, Birkhead said he is not currently on the dating scene.

“I’ve been on a few dates and the thing is that, early on, it’s too much commotion [with girls] thinking [I was] looking for [another] Anna Nicole,” he said.

As his daughter nears her teenage years, Birkhead said he is trying to keep up conversations about her late mother. He said she is “more accepting” of missing her mother as she gets older but she is looking for a motherly figure.

“She is clinging to the female teachers,” Birkhead said. “She’s clingy to her girlfriends’ moms and she’ll say things like, ‘Do you want to adopt me? Would you be my honorary mother?’”

As she matures, Birkhead is proud of the young woman she is becoming.

“The other day, she had a friend whose fish died and she said, ‘Don’t worry about your fish, it’s up there with my mom. My mom’s taking care of your fish and it’s gonna be OK,'” he said. “It was true from the heart and that’s how she deals with it and I’m proud that she is who she is. “