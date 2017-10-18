Another baby is on the way for Billy Joel and his wife Alexis
Billy Joel and his wife of two years, Alexis Roderick, are expecting their second child together.

The wife of the Piano Man is reportedly due in November, according to a rep who confirmed the news to E! News.

Joel reportedly spilled the beans during an interview with The Belfast Telegraph.

“This one is pretty good,” he said of his 2-year-old daughter Della Rose. “She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.”


The couple welcomed Della Rose in August 2015, a little more than a month after their secret wedding at Joel’s Long Island estate.

Joel is also father to 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

