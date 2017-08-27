Another baby is on the way for Sweden’s royal family

The royal family is growing! Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her husband, Chris O’ Neill, announced they are expecting another baby in a sweet post to fans on Facebook on Sunday.

“Chris and I are thrilled that I am expecting,” she wrote. “We look forward to four becoming five!”

The couple are also parents to two other young children, Princess Leonore, 3, and Prince Nicolas, 2, and relocated their family from London to New York City, where O’Neill works as the managing director of Wilton Payments Limited.





Princess Madeleine met her husband in NYC, and the couple wed in a lavish ceremony in Stockholm in 2013.

Congratulations to the growing family!

