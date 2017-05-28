Rare People

Another Duggar will head down the aisle after proposing at sister Joy-Anna Duggar’s wedding celebration

Congratulations, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell!

According to PEOPLE, the couple is now engaged. Duggar popped the question at sister Joy-Anna Duggar’s weekend wedding to Austin Forsyth.

“We are super excited. It’s great to not be courting anymore, now we’re engaged!” the couple told the magazine.

“I’m so happy and so shocked. There’s so many words I want to say, but just shocked,” the bride-to-be added.

I was definitely nervous going into it, but I wasn’t afraid that she was going to say no, because she has said, ‘I’m just waiting on you!’” Duggar said.

The couple announced they were entering a courtship in March of this year.

Joy-Anna’s wedding and the proposal will be featured on the new season of “Counting On.”

