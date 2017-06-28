Another famed musician might be joining the judges’ panel on “American Idol,” if producers of the show get their way

Things seem to be coming together for the reboot of “American Idol!”

According to TMZ, producers had a secret meeting with Ryan Seacrest in hopes of finally getting him to sign on as the host. Seacrest is reportedly seeking a $10 to $15 million salary and also wanted Executive Producer credits but the network said no. They still haven’t totally closed the deal, but reports claim that they are close. Producers reportedly don’t want to budge on the executive producer credits because Katy Perry asked for the same title and it was denied.

Producers recently set their sights on having Lionel Richie join the judges’ panel and after a reported meeting with Richie, it looks like they may close the deal for a $3 to $5 million salary.

Now, sources at ABC are reporting that producers are hoping to get Nikki Sixx from Motely Crue to sign on as the third judge. He reportedly will be paid less than Richie.

Katy Perry signed on for a $25 million deal.

According to sources, the show will still be within budget after it’s all said and done.