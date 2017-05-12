Another lawsuit for Johnny Depp alleges things aren’t so hot underneath his cool guy image

Actor Johnny Depp’s former management company, TMG, has filed court documents claiming that Depp lived an “ultra-extravagant lifestyle,” spending millions every month that “he simply could not afford,” before firing TMG last year.

It’s the latest development in an ongoing legal battle between the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star and his ex-managers, Joel and Rob Mandel.

Depp filed a $25 million lawsuit in January against the Mandels, alleging professional negligence, breach of contract and fraud in the disappearance of a large part of his $650 million fortune, according to People.com.





The Mandels fired back earlier this week in their countersuit, detailing huge expenses that they claim explain how Depp has spent millions.

They contend Depp’s lifestyle cost $2 million a month, including $300,000 a month for 40 full-time employees and $30,000 a month for expensive wines, Variety reported. The suit alleges Depp spent $18 million on a luxury yacht and millions on an expensive art collection

The Mandels also said in court documents that Depp has spent more than $75 million to buy and renovate 14 homes around the world, including a chain of Bahama islands and a 45-acre French chateau.

The Mandels’ lawyer called Depp’s spending a “compulsive spending disorder, which will be proven in this this action through a mental examination,” according to Variety.

But Depp’s attorney said the actor has not spent nearly as much as he’s made, and the business managers took much more than their share, People reported. He also contends that Depp’s wild expenditures are actually savvy business investments.

Depp’s latest film, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” opens later this month.