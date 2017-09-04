Another man’s viral mug shot has led to a big-time modeling gig

Forget Jeremy Meeks, the man who went from a jail cell to a modeling career, there’s another guy whose hot mug shot has landed him a modeling gig.

Mekhi Alante Lucky was arrested in 2016 and charged with speeding and driving a stolen vehicle. His mug shot quickly went viral, the Daily Mail reported.

Lucky’s most striking feature is his eyes, one of which is blue and one of which is brown, Inside Edition reported. It’s a genetic condition called heterochromia.





After his mug shot went viral, Lucky, 20, was offered a modeling contract with Atlanta-based St. Claire’s Modeling Agency. He was announced as a new client recently, but not before he had already scheduled high-fashion photo shoots and gotten 20,000 followers, the Daily Mail reported.

And he has a big gig scheduled for later this month. He will be walking the catwalk at New York’s Fashion Week, Inside Edition reported.