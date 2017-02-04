Another Scientologist is firing back at Leah Remini, saying the religion “works for him”

Leah Remini has been blasting the Church of Scientology in her weekly A&E show “Scientology and the Aftermath.” The show has incurred some backlash from the church, to the extent that before she appeared on “Conan,” the organization sent a letter to the show’s producers declaring her a fraud who’s “only in it for the money.”

RELATED: Leah Remini went on “Conan” and found out how the Church of Scientology tried to hold up her latest press tour

Tony Ortega, who runs the Scientology watchdog blog “The Underground Bunker,” reported that Giovanni Ribisi, who stars in the Amazon Prime series “Sneaky Pete” and became known for a recurring role on “Friends,” called out Remini on a recent talk show. Ribisi speculated that Remini’s claims that she’s not taking money from her show are false, saying, “there’s a lot of money behind it…the person who’s doing that is making money off it.”





RELATED: Leah Remini just picked a fight with a Scientology leader by questioning whether his wife is still alive

Ribisi concluded his interview by saying that Scientology “works for him” and that if somebody is curious about the religion, they should “pick up a book.” Remini responded by telling ‘The Underground Bunker’ “I feel bad for Vonnie. He’s only doing what we were all taught to do.”