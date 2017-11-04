Another “Teen Mom” star is about to become a mom all over again, and she’s “very excited”

Amber Portwood is pregnant with her second child! Rumors that the “Teen Mom” star was expecting again started swirling this week, and she just confirmed the happy news herself.

“Thank you, everyone, for all the kind words. I’m very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together! Love,” she wrote on Twitter Friday night.

She quickly received congratulations from a few of her fellow MTV stars, including Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra and “Teen Mom 2’s” Brittany DeJesus, all of whom took the time to send sweet messages:





Portwood is currently dating cinematographer Andrew Glennon, whom she reportedly met while filming “Marriage Boot Camp” with her ex-fiance Matt Baier. The couple broke up during filming after three years together. They had reportedly just called off their wedding in May after reports surfaced that Baier was facing legal trouble for failing to pay child support to multiple other women with whom he had several secret biological children.

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” Portwood, 27, told Us Weekly. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life, and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

“After the initial shock, it was nothing but happy thoughts and just enjoying my time with my boyfriend,” she continued. “We’re both very happy.”

“Amber has been feeling sick lately,” a source close to the “Teen Mom” added. “But she’s really, really happy!”

Portwood is also mom to an 8-year-old daughter, Leah, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Garey Shirley. The exes recently reunited, along with Shirley’s wife of two years Kristina, on Halloween to take Leah and Shirley’s second child Emillee trick or treating. The big family reportedly had a great time together.

