Ariana Grande brings her emotional cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to Paris as she resumes her tour

After bringing nearly everyone in the audience to tears while covering “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” during her One Love Manchester benefit concert, Ariana Grande made sure the song would be a permanent part of the remainder of her world tour.

The singer resumed the tour on Wednesday night in Paris, almost two weeks after the fatal suicide bombing in Manchester. At the end of her Paris show, she performed the emotional song, completely moving the crowd once again. According to reports, Grande will continue to honor the Manchester victims by adding the song to her set list.





A live recording of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” was captured at One Love Manchester and has been released on multiple streaming platforms as a charity single, meaning all proceeds will be going to Manchester victims.

Ahead of her Paris show, Grande wrote on Instagram that she will be “thinking of our angels every step of the way.”

First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. ☁️ ♡ 🙏🏼 Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you. A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

After the concert, she shared a snap of her performing and captioned the picture, “Merci, Paris. Je t’aime

Grateful to be back.”

Merci, Paris ♡ Je t'aime Grateful to be back 🙏🏼 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

