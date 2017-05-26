Ariana Grande opens up about the horrors of Manchester and what she’s going to do to help

Ariana Grande has broken her silence and has announced that she will put on a benefit concert for those affected by last week’s terror attack during her Manchester concert.

Time, date and location information was not released in Friday afternoon’s tweet.

The concert will be in honor of those killed and injured and will help raise money for the victims, Grande wrote in a statement.

She has put a hold on her “Dangerous Woman Tour” until June 5, Variety reported. She was scheduled to perform in London Thursday and Friday.





She will continue her tour on June 7 in Paris and follow with dates in Portugal, Spain and Italy. Click here for a complete list of remaining tour dates and locations. Grande put the tour on hold Wednesday until she and her team could make a decision on how to proceed. She returned to her Boca Raton, Florida, home. A suicide bomber targeted an area near Manchester Arena. The resulting explosion killed 22 and injured 64 others. Salman Abedi, 22, was identified as the bomber and was believed to have been killed in the blast.