Ariel Winter responds to fashion critics with a fiery Instagram rant

“Modern Family” star Ariel Winter took to social media the day after the 2017 Emmy Awards to “rant” about those who continue to criticize her fashion decisions.

“Something I wish people would realize…I am not TRYING to be featured on Snapchat, I am not trying to be pap’d everywhere I do, I am literally just LIVING and unfortunately, I can’t do that without paparazzi following me around everyday,” she said in an Instagram post that featured a screenshot of an iOS note. “I’m not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go to the grocery store. I’m trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect.”





#rant A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

RELATED: “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter has the best response to internet trolls who tried to body shame her

The 19-year-old — who is no stranger to criticism — called out people who accuse her of dressing “inappropriately” for swanky events and ended her “rant” with a clear message to everyone reading:

“I have EXTREME respect for myself, I HAVE talent, and I AM intelligent. We need to move on from this stigma that women who are comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality are just ‘dumb sluts,'” she said. “I also just want to say how disappointed I am that out of everything in the THR article, THAT’S all anyone picked up. How disappointing. Do whatever you want people, just strive to please YOURSELF and NO ONE ELSE. Anyways, rant over.”