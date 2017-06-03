As Bill Cosby heads to trial, at least two women have pledged to stand by him

Both Bill Cosby’s real wife and TV wife are giving him their full support as he prepares to go to trial for alleged sexual assault. Both are even expected to attend the trial, which is set to begin in Philadelphia on Monday.

“Never, not one time did she abandon him,” a family source told Page Six of Cosby’s wife Camille, 73, who has stayed out of the spotlight.

RELATED: Bill Cosby is reportedly living in constant fear ahead of his upcoming sexual assault trial

Additionally, Phylicia Rashad, Cosby’s television wife, is standing by his side. Rashad played Cosby’s wife, Claire Huxtable, on “The Cosby Show” in the 1980s, and after that, she continued to play his character’s wife, Ruth Lucas, on “Cosby” from 1996 to 2000.





“I think it’s orchestrated, I don’t know why or who’s doing it, but it’s the legacy,” she said. “And, it’s a legacy that is so important to the culture. Someone is determined to keep Bill Cosby off TV, and it’s worked.”

“Phylicia has never wavered in her support of Bill, and she’s said she’ll be available for whatever he might need, whenever he might need it,” a source close to the actress added.

Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the three aggravated sexual assault charges he has been accused of by former Temple University athlete Andrea Constand. He has indicated that he will not testify at the trial.

RELATED: In an era of defeats and disappointment, Bill Cosby scores a small judicial victory