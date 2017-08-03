As his cause of death is officially confirmed, Chester Bennington is honored with three amazing tributes

On Wednesday, Chester Bennington’s death certificate officially confirmed his cause of death as suicide by hanging. The same week, the late singer was honored with three amazing tributes: one by his band Linkin Park, one by the fellow band Coldplay and one by California artist and Bennington fan Jonas Never.

Linkin Park first paid tribute to their fallen bandmate by sharing a beautiful collage of fan artwork on social media. Captioned “#RIPChester,” the image features memorials created by fans all over the world in Bennington’s honor.

On Tuesday, Coldplay’s Chris Martin honored the late singer by singing a solo rendition of Linkin Park’s hit song “Crawling.” He dedicated the performance, which took place during their tour-opening concert, to “anyone who’s missing someone.”





RELATED: The close family and friends of Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington have said their final goodbyes

Lastly, artist Jonas Never painted a 20-foot mural dedicated to Bennington because he “thought it would be good for something.” The artwork, which can be seen on the 101 freeway going northbound near Coldwater Canyon Avenue in California, features the late singer shirtless with a smile on his face.

“When I heard Chester died, I immediately thought of that wall because I knew some of the band members lived in the Valley,” Never said. “I just texted [the restaurant owner] Jim [Connors] and offered to do it for free because it was the right thing to do.”

"When life leaves us blind, love keeps us kind." – Chester Bennington. New mural in progress from our friend @never1959 at our Sherman Oaks location. A post shared by Rock'n Pies Pizza Los Angeles🍕 (@rocknpies) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

We are honored to have such an amazing tribute to Chester on the wall of our building, and overwhelmed by the response from fans in the local community and all over the world. Thanks again @never1959, @_kryst_ and @mr_kub_ . Thank you @kroq for acknowledging this incredible artwork. And thank you, Chester for all the art you've produced over the years. A post shared by Rock'n Pies Pizza Los Angeles🍕 (@rocknpies) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

RELATED: Chester Bennington’s longtime bandmate shared a note with fans one week after his friend’s death