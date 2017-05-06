As she attempts to shape up her image, it seems Miley Cyrus just can’t escape controversy

As Miley Cyrus returns to her country roots, she came under fire for her recent comments on hip-hop. During her Wednesday interview with Billboard, she explained what drove to her leave the hip-hop scene, which was later met with backlash from social media users. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to clarify her comments.

“When articles are read it isn’t always considered that for hours I’ve spoken with a journalist about my life , where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career. Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation,” Cyrus wrote. “So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative …. but in this particular interview I was asked about rap) I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I’ve collaborated with some of the very best!”





RELATED: Miley Cyrus’s latest Instagram pictures really show how much she’s changed in the last few years

“At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap! As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & Seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics!” she continued. “I am proud to be an artist with out borders and thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/ sounds! I hope my words (sung or spoken) always encourage others to LOVE…. Laugh…. Live fully…. to be there for one another… to unify, and to fight for what’s right (human , animal , or environmental ) Sending peace to all! Look forward to sharing my new tunes with you soon!”

“I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my d–k, suck on my c–k.’ I can’t listen to that anymore,” Cyrus said in her Billboard interview, complimenting rapper Kendrick Lamar’s new song “Humble.” “That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c–k’—I am so not that.”

She later took heat from social media users, who accused her of cultural appropriation and using African-American culture “when it’s convenient.”

Miley Cyrus moving away from hip-hop is a nice example cultural appropriation…black culture is used when its convenient — Devonte King (@deeruns_) May 4, 2017

Miley Cyrus says she won't listen to hip-hop because it's misogynistic. And she's gone country again. Translation:Peace out, black culture. pic.twitter.com/O1EvVOmVMt — Jay Dav-O (@ChocnessMonsta) May 4, 2017

Back to Miley Cyrus, for a sec: there was about a 3-5 year period of her trying to build up street creed by jacking hip-hop style… — We Told You So (@culturedstate) May 4, 2017

RELATED: Miley Cyrus has strong feelings about the way country music fans view her