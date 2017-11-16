Menu
TLC may be bringing back classic hits like “Trading Spaces” and “Four Weddings,” but the network probably won’t be rebooting “What Not to Wear” anytime soon, as the show’s former co-hosts are in a mysterious feud.


On Wednesday, Clinton Kelly, who now co-hosts “The Chew,” revealed that his “What Not to Wear” co-host Stacy London blocked him on Twitter. He shared the news on Twitter after finding it out himself when he and London were tagged in the same tweet, posting a screenshot of her profile, which indicates that she blocked him, and writing, “Alllll righty then.”

While fans who enjoyed the duo’s playful bickering on the show were surprised to discover they’re less than friendly in real life, Kelly himself was apparently not shocked. As Twitter users responded asking him what happened, he wrote back to one and refused to share any details.

“The tea is old,” he said. “And I never spill tea unless I’m shook, which I’m not.”

Kelly hinted at a possible riff between him and London and revealed they don’t talk often in his book “I Hate Everyone, Except You,” which was released earlier this year. During an interview, he said, “We spent so much time together for 10 years … It was funny in the beginning when we completed each other’s sentences … it got to be like, ‘OK, we need a break from each other.'”

“We loved each other and despised each other, and if she were writing a book, I expect she would say exactly what she thought about me too. And it would be fine,” he later elaborated, adding that he doesn’t have any regrets about addressing their tension in his book.

The successful TLC show finally came to an end after an entire 10 seasons in October of 2013.

As TLC reboots some fan-favorites, it’s clear two former co-hosts won’t be reuniting anytime soon Photo by Erik T. Kaiser/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
