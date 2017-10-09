Ashley Judd thanks fans for support over Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations

Ashley Judd is speaking out after fans came to her defense following her accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

Judd claimed that she was involved in an incident 20 years ago when Weinstein invited her to a Beverly Hills hotel where he answered the door in a bathrobe and asked the actress to watch him shower.

Her claims sparked other women to come forward with allegations of their own, including producer Elizabeth Karlsen and actress Jessica Hynes.

Amid the controversy, Judd took to social media to thank fans for their support.





“Thank you for being a part of this critical conversation,” she wrote.

RELATED: Meryl Streep slams Harvey Weinstein after allegations of sexual misconduct

Thank you for being a part of this critical conversation. — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) October 8, 2017

She also thanked fellow Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon who tweeted her support writing, “Huge respect for Ashley Judd and all the women who broke their silence for the article on Harvey Weinstein. Brave.”

Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette applauded Judd and the other accusers, writing, “I’m sure it wasn’t easy to come forward but in doing so you helped a lot of others who might not have been heard.”

Weinstein responded to the allegations in a statement to the New York Post’s Page Six, and later said he would sue the New York Times for $50 million over their story.

“I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it,” he said. He also responded to Judd’s specific allegations, “I know Ashley Judd is going through a tough time right now … In a year from now, I am going to reach out to her.”