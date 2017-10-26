Ashley Judd’s strong faith helped her find this message for Harvey Weinstein

Ashley Judd publicly announced she forgives Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment on Thursday’s episode of “Good Morning America.”

The actress sat down with Diane Sawyer for a pre-recorded interview in the wake of her allegations against the producer in a expose published in the New York Times earlier this month.

She said that a long run, a talk with her supportive parents and her strong faith helped her make the decision to leave her hometown and move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in Hollywood. Soon after, she caught the attention of Weinstein.





“I had no warning,” she said of her first meeting with Weinstein. “I remember the lurch when I went to the desk and I said, ‘Uh, Mr. Weinstein…is he on the on the patio?’ And they said, ‘He’s in his room.’ I was like, ‘Ugh, you’re kidding me!'”

But she went up to his room because she, “had a business appointment. That’s his pattern of sexual predation. That was how he rolled.”

Judd claimed she denied Weinstein’s repeated requests for massages and for her to watch him shower.

.@AshleyJudd on Harvey Weinstein encounter: “If I could go back retrospectively with a magic wand…I wish I could prevent it for anyone.” pic.twitter.com/1NbOgJELeM — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 26, 2017

“He kept coming back at me with all this other stuff. And finally I just said, ‘When I win an Oscar in one of your movies, OK?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, when you get nominated.’ And I said, ‘No, when I win an Oscar!’ I just fled,” she said.

Judd continued, “Am I proud of that? I’m of two minds. The part that shames myself says, ‘No.’ The part of me that understands the way shame works says, ‘That was absolutely brilliant. Good job, kid. You got out of there. Well done.’ It’s a very important word, ‘shame,’ and it’s a very important thing to talk about.”

In the weeks since the NYT article, more than 65 women have come forward with their own allegations against him. He issued an apology for inappropriate behavior but denied the allegations that he raped several women.

Judd said that she hopes he learns from the scandal and that she her deep faith helped her find the right words to say if she ever came face to face with him again.

.@AshleyJudd on Harvey Weinstein: “What I'd say to Harvey is I love you and I understand that you're sick…there's help for a guy like you” pic.twitter.com/3mBkJQ8uMl — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 26, 2017

“What I’d say to Harvey is, ‘I love you. I understand that you are sick and suffering, and there is help for a guy like you, too. And it’s entirely up to you to get that help,'” she said.

Sawyer pointed out that some fans may be surprised the hear that Judd is forgiving despite the numerous claims but she shrugged it off.

“It’s just who I am,” she said. “Frankly, it’s an easier way to roll through the world than the alternative.”