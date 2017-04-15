Attending her first public event since the Pepsi ad controversy, Kendall Jenner won’t let anyone ask her about it

Kendall Jenner is making her first public appearance since her Pepsi advertisement controversy this week at Coachella, and she doesn’t want anyone to ask her about the mishap.

Despite having several interviews lined up, none of them are allowed to ask about Pepsi. In fact, according to TMZ, the reality star and model will actually walk out on any interviewers who bring it up.

In the commercial, Jenner joins an impromptu and conveniently multicultural protest for an unidentified cause, and the ad ends with her handing a police officer a can of Pepsi. As soon as the commercial was released, both the company and Jenner were slammed with criticism for what many viewed as an appropriation of protests surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement. Social media users were outraged, calling the ad tone deaf and accusing it of making light of serious issues.





“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position,” Pepsi said in a statement after removing the ad.

Jenner has yet to publicly address the controversy and even deleted her tweets promoting the commercial. And, it looks like she won’t be speaking on it anytime soon.

