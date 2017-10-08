Audrey Roloff shares one of baby Ember’s first milestones in a sweet Instagram pic

Baby Ember Roloff is already 1 month old!

On Sunday, proud mom Audrey Roloff shared the sweet shot of her firstborn’s first milestone moment with fans on Instagram.

“Our baby girl is 4 weeks old today!!! I feel like we just came home from the hospital yesterday… wow. She eats and wiggles by day, and eats and cuddles by night. She likes to pull out our hair, does not like footie pajamas (she kicks her feet right out of the legs), she loves the bath, and she prefers sleeping up right or on our chests,” she wrote alongside the sweet pic.





“She smiles a lot and we swear it’s intentional. Some “firsts” include: first time to the farm, first muel [sic] ride, and first public blow out💩 #journeyofjerandauj #emberjean,” she continued.

In another series of photos taken by Roloff’s husband, Jeremy, she shared some of her favorite moments with Ember since welcoming her a month ago.