Baby Jackson is growing up, and new mom Tori Roloff can’t believe how quickly the time is flying by

He’s 2 months old already!!

On Wednesday, the newest addition to the “Little People, Big World” family hit his two month birthday and mom Tori Roloff has no idea where the time is going!

Our Baby J is two months old today! How?!” she wrote alongside his photo. Roloff also listed a few milestones little Jackson has hit since making his debut in May. “Baby j is sleeping a consistent 7 hours! 💤 Loves smiling at mom and dad! 🙂 Falls asleep during pool time 🏊 Gets excited when we change his diaper🙌🏼 LOVES bath time. 🛁 Hates being hungry. 🍼 Jackson is 98th percentile for height and weighs over 12 pounds!👌🏼 Keep growin baby J! 💙 #zandtpartyofthree.”





After his birth, the couple announced that their son was born with achondroplasia, like his father, Zach Roloff. Achondroplasia is the most common form of dwarfism, and the couple knew they had a 50/50 chance of passing the gene on to their child.

“We knew our chances of having a dwarf, but it didn’t matter,” Tori said to PEOPLE at the time. “We just knew we wanted to be parents, however God wanted it to happen.”

The first time you hold your baby… nothing like it in the world. Can't wait to share Baby Jacksons birth story with you all tonight on @tlc ! I can't believe he's already almost two months old! 😩💙👶🏻 #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

By the looks of this latest update, this little gift is growing up fast!