“Bachelor” alum Vienna Girardi shares her heartache after losing twins

Vienna Girardi lost twin girls after suffering a miscarriage 18 weeks into her pregnancy, the”Bachelor” alum told fans on Facebook Sunday.

Girardi went in for an ultrasound on Aug. 3, she says, when doctors saw one of the twins “had more fluids than the other” — a condition doctors told her was Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, or TTTS.

Hopes for improvement faded within the day, Girardi said, and her water broke. “I spent the next 2 days in the hospital trying everything to save them.”

“Their hearts stopped beating on day two which is also when I went into a septic shock with 104 fever,” Girardi wrote. “My little angels went to Heaven on Aug 5th and I was rushed into the OR for emergency surgery and was in the ICU for 4 days.”

My little 🍋 🍋lemons. #2ndtrimester A post shared by Vienna Girardi (@viennag) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

The former reality star asked for privacy to grieve and thanked her friends, family and fans for their support.

Girardi had been expecting in June. She celebrated a gender reveal party on July 30, just days before she was admitted the the hospital, according to her representative, Richard Harlow.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart to announce my dear friend and client Vienna Girardi suffered a miscarriage two weeks ago,” Harlow said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Her heart is heavy. Having cried with her, I can honestly say this is one of the worst things I’ve experienced with my close friend and client of 7 years,” Harlow said. “It’s a devastating experience. She wants everyone to know how much she loved her little babies.”