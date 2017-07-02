“Bachelor” couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have finally addressed all of those breakup rumors
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
Rare People

“Bachelor” couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have finally addressed all of those breakup rumors

Article will continue after advertisement

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are still going strong!

The “Bachelor” couple shut the haters down this week with one cute photo after they faced rumors of trouble in paradise.

Viall shared a sweet shot from his sister, Maria Viall’s midwestern wedding on Saturday to put an end to the breakup rumors. According to E! News, the couple traveled together for the Wisconsin family wedding.

“Wedding season #wedding,” he captioned the shot.

RELATED: After she canceled her last few concerts, Adele’s fans found a beautiful way to show their love and support


Wedding season 💁🏼💁🏻‍♂️ #wedding

A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on

Some of the breakup rumors reportedly stemmed from the couple’s inability to make a decision on where they will live now that they are betrothed. Viall is based in Los Angeles, while Grimaldi was based in Montreal before moving to L.A. Despite the uncertainty, a source said the couple is still going strong.

Looks like fans can put that breakup rumor to rest.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement