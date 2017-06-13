“BIP” host Chris Harrison had something to say about all of those rumors of alleged sexual “misconduct”

Chris Harrison is weighing in on the latest “Bachelor” nation scandal.

The host of “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor In Paradise” shared about the scandal on “Paradise” which halted filming on season 4 over the weekend. On Sunday, it was confirmed that production had been suspended following an alleged incident between two members of the cast.

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Mexico,” Warner Bros. said in a statement released Sunday. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”





Harrison conveyed his feelings about and gave some insight in to the investigation in a statement to PEOPLE.

By now, no doubt, you have heard that we have suspended production on this season’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ I can confirm to you that this is sadly the case. Out of respect to all involved, there’s only so much I can and will say at this time. Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there, I don’t find that to be possible anymore. Let me start by saying the safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming. An investigation into the situation was started immediately. Warner Bros. is handling the details of that investigation. They’re moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that’s done, a clear, concise decision can be made about where we go from here. There are a lot of competing details in the various press accounts of the incident. And there’s a lot of misinformation out there too. We urge everyone to be patient until the investigation is complete. I know in this day and age we want — and even expect — immediate answers, but in this case, it’s just not possible. So again, I urge you to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved. I will keep you as informed and up to date as I possibly can. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused the cast, the crew and our loyal fans. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon.

On Monday, it was reported that production was suspended after a producer was made uncomfortable by an alleged sexual encounter by two cast mates. No charges have been filed at this time, but it is believed that the woman may have been too intoxicated to consent to the encounter and did not remember what took place the following morning.

The fourth installment of the series was set to air in August. There has been no update on whether or not the show has been canceled.