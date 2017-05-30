“Bachelor” nation is mourning one of their very own following news of this contestant’s sudden and tragic death

Rest in peace, Michael Nance.

According to E! News, the former contestant of “The Bachelorette” who competed for Emily Maynard’s love in season 8 has sadly passed away. He was only 31 years old.

Me, Jamie, and Sean at Fellowship Church Dallas A post shared by Michael Nance (@hopps12714) on May 27, 2012 at 10:13am PDT

“At this point it is not a suspicious death and the manner will be determined by the medical examiner,” a spokesperson for Austin Police Department Homicide Unit in Texas said. Officers were reportedly dispatched at 2:10 a.m. on May 29 after reports of an unresponsive male on scene. He was later identified as Nance and was pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m..





“Bachelorette” and “Bachelor Pad” alum Chris Bukowski tweeted his condolences following the news.

“Extremely difficult learning the news of Michael Nance’s passing. He was a gentle man with a huge heart. He’ll be missed but not forgotten,” he wrote.

Extremely difficult learning the news of Michael Nance's passing. He was a gentle man with a huge heart. He'll be missed but not forgotten. — Chris Bukowski (@chrisjbukowski) May 30, 2017

Fellow season 8 contestant and season 17 “Bachelor” Sean Lowe also shared his heartache on Twitter writing, “My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance. He was a sweet man with a kind soul. We all loved him on Bachelorette.”

My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance. He was a sweet man with a kind soul. We all loved him on Bachelorette. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) May 30, 2017

Arie Luyendyk Jr. shared his condolences with fans in an equally touching message that led fans to believe substance abuse might have been the cause of death.

RELATED: A slew of musicians have signed on to perform in Ariana Grande’s concert to benefit the victims of the Manchester bombings

“I will always remember my friend Micheal Nance for his kind and fragile soul. Addiction is a terrible disease, may he finally find peace,” he wrote.

I will always remember my friend Micheal Nance for his kind and fragile soul. Addiction is a terrible disease, may he finally find peace. — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) May 30, 2017

“Bachelorette” Emily Maynard Johnson remembered Nance in a heartbreaking tweet writing, “So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance. Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends.”

So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance. Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends. — Emily MaynardJohnson (@EmilyMaynard) May 30, 2017

No official cause of death has been released at this time.

Our thoughts are with his family.