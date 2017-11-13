“Bachelorette” alum Emily Maynard needs your help naming her newborn baby boy

It’s another boy for former “Bachelorette” Emily Maynard and her hot hubby Tyler Johnson!

On Sunday Nov. 12, the couple announced they had welcomed baby number 4 but they need fans’ help picking a name! Maynard is also mother to daughter Ricki from her previous engagement to the late Ricky Hendrick and shares sons Jennings Tyler, 2, and Gibson Kyle, 1, with Johnson. Now with three kids under three, the happy family apparently needs help naming baby number 4.

“…God is so good… my cup runneth over… {welcome New Baby Johnson to the world. If anyone has any good boy names send them my way! We need help!},” Maynard shared alongside photos from the hospital room.





Fans were quick jump in with suggestions including: Sullivan, Cohen, Dylan, Colton, Wyatt, Jase, Clive and Walker. One fan really appreciated her creativity in using typical last names as the first names of both her sons.

“Keep with the last name first name like Jennings and Gibson. Watson and Pierson are some favs of mine!” one fan wrote.

Another commentor added, “I think Maddox would go really well with your other boys names.”

Johnson also shared a few family moments with baby no. 4 on his own Instagram.

“So many emotions. 1) this woman is my everything. She is so extraordinary. I’m so blessed God gave her to me. 2) Ricki is still the queen. I️ love you my sweet angel. 3) Johnson boys- LETS GO!! 4) I️ feel very overwhelmed at God’s blessings. I️ am a sinner saved by grace and even though I’m so broken God says “I️ love you”. Thank you Jesus! 1 John 4:19. #4,” he shared.

Maynard wed Johnson in June 2014. She was previously engaged to season 15 “Bachelor” Brad Womack and season 8 “Bachelorette” winner Jeff Holm. Her late fiance Ricky Hendrick died in a plane crash in 2004.