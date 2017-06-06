“Bachelorette” alum Ryan Sutter opened up about the “violent” seizure wife Trista suffered while on a family vacation

Ryan Sutter is ready to talk about the scary seizure his wife, Trista, experienced while on vacation in Croatia.

Trista, who met Sutter on season 1 of “The Bachelorette,” reportedly suffered a seizure last week while traveling with their two children, son Max, 9, and daughter Blakesley, 8. On Monday, Sutter opened up to fans about witnessing his wife’s ordeal.

“I’ve had this picture to post for a few days. I just haven’t been sure what to say? Like my mind, the photo has sat as a ‘draft.’ In limbo,” he began the lengthy post. “A bit confused. It was taken one day after my wife, unexpectedly and without a definitive cause, seized violently in front of her family on a shuttle bus full of strangers.”





Sutter continued, “In almost 17 years as a firefighter, my experience has trained me to address the immediate emergency. However, little in my 42 years of life prepared me for the confusion and contemplation that remains after the tide of immediacy has settled.”

The reality alum then thanked friends, family and fans for their support over the last few days.

“What has helped is the outpouring of kindness received from our friends, family and even those that we’ve never personally met. Without a doubt, you have been instrumental in the healing process and a humbling source of strength for @tristasutter and I,” he wrote, adding, “So, with that message, I post this simple picture . It’s my wife – at her best- capturing life as she always has, though now through a more meaningful lens…”

Over the weekend, Trista shared her own update with fans following the hospitalization.

“This was me yesterday. …two hours after I had a seizure. …two hours after I fell on my daughter’s chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue. …two hours after we were supposed to have an adventure. An adventure to one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe,” Trista wrote.

“Instead, I ended up in a euphoric white dream that the voices of my husband and daughter pulled me from and I ended up in a Croatian hospital being poked and prodded and wondering ‘why me?’ But today, I had to ask, ‘why not me?’ I’m human,” she wrote. “I have an expiration date.”

After putting the scary medical emergency behind them, the family seems to be getting back to their long-awaited vacation.

