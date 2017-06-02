Back in Manchester for her benefit concert, Ariana Grande visits the bombing victims in the hospital

Ariana Grande is back in Manchester for a benefit concert and stopped by the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to visit some of the victims of the devastating and fatal suicide bombing that happened during her concert last week.

The star sat by the bedsides of those who are still recovering from the attack and snapped pictures with the dedicated fans.

I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande💖💖xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017

Ariana Grande visits injured children in Manchester hospital https://t.co/uHob811lfH pic.twitter.com/n8UD3CNRRc — ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) June 2, 2017

Ariana Grande returned to Manchester today to spend time with her fans in hospital. She is a treasure. pic.twitter.com/OvG8LQ2FwY — Will 🐝 (@WillMcHoebag) June 2, 2017





More photos of Ariana Grande visiting the injured of the attack and meeting some of the nurses! pic.twitter.com/abpHxR7BPV — OneLoveManchester (@ManchesterDWT) June 2, 2017

“Jaden was just sat there watching TV and she walked in,” one of the victim’s mothers said of Grande. “She was absolutely amazed! It was a complete surprise. She’d met Prince William earlier today and then Ariana walked in. She has a big smile anyway but it got even bigger, Ariana gave her a hug and a kiss, she was in awe. It was absolutely fantastic to see, she was so happy.”

Over the weekend, Grande announced that she would be returning to the city to headline a benefit concert, the proceeds of which will go towards the victims. Along with her, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Take That and many more will perform on Sunday.

