Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter is “heartbroken” to share the news of a sudden death in his family

Rest in peace, Bob Carter.

The father of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and singer Aaron Carter has reportedly passed away. He was 65 years old.

Carter tweeted the news to fans on Wednesday and shared that his father died on Tuesday night.

“I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night…” he wrote. “While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night… — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2017





While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2017

Aaron Carter also shared the news on his own Twitter, writing, “My heart is Completly [sic] shattered I’m in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You. This is the last pic I have my dad .”

My heart is Completly shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You. This is the last pic I have my dad 😭 pic.twitter.com/Lp5AsXML1T — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) May 17, 2017

Bob Carter was previously featured on the short lived E! reality series “House of Carters” along with Nick, Aaron and their three siblings, Leslie, Angel and Bobbie.

This is the second family tragedy to hit the Carter family in recent years. Leslie Carter died of a drug overdose in 2012 at the age of 25.

