Barack and Michelle Obama spotted at Harvard University as they dropped off Malia for her first year

Barack and Michelle Obama’s 19-year-old daughter, Malia, is officially a college student after her parents dropped her off at Harvard University earlier this week.

Malia, who took a gap year after graduating from high school at Sidwell Friends, officially joined the ranks of incoming college freshman when she moved into a Harvard dorm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The official move-in day for Harvard was Tuesday, but some students, including Malia, opted to move in a day early.

Former President and Mrs. Obama were spotted as they left their oldest child and headed out of the dorm after dropping her off.





A few people who saw the former first family posted videos and pictures online.

College Move In Day! Good luck to #MaliaObama and the rest of the incoming freshmen starting their first year at university. pic.twitter.com/7lv9zcRJvn — B. Scott (@lovebscott) August 22, 2017

The Obamas were also spotted eating at Harvest restaurant in Harvard Square on Monday afternoon.

Malia officially starts her classes on Aug. 30.