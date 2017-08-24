Barack and Michelle Obama spotted at Harvard University as they dropped off Malia for her first year

Barack and Michelle Obama’s 19-year-old daughter, Malia, is officially a college student after her parents dropped her off at Harvard University earlier this week.
Malia, who took a gap year after graduating from high school at Sidwell Friends, officially joined the ranks of incoming college freshman when she moved into a Harvard dorm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday.
The official move-in day for Harvard was Tuesday, but some students, including Malia, opted to move in a day early.
Former President and Mrs. Obama were spotted as they left their oldest child and headed out of the dorm after dropping her off.
A few people who saw the former first family posted videos and pictures online.
The Obamas were also spotted eating at Harvest restaurant in Harvard Square on Monday afternoon.
Malia officially starts her classes on Aug. 30.