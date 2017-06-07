Obama and Trudeau met to discuss an issue that is important to them both, and the internet is swooning
Twitter/Screenshot/Obama Foundation
Rare People

Obama and Trudeau met to discuss an issue that is important to them both, and the internet is swooning

Article will continue after advertisement

Former President Barack Obama and current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are keeping their bromance alive.

On Tuesday, the two leaders met at a restaurant in Trudeau’s hometown of Montreal and shared a candlelit meal together.

According to an Obama Foundation tweet, Obama and Trudeau met to discuss “developing the next generation of leaders.”

RELATED: Justin Trudeau took Ivanka Trump to a Broadway play, but it’s what the show is about that has people talking

The post was captioned, “Tonight in Montreal, and discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders.”


Trudeau also shared a picture of the occasion on his Twitter account, writing in his caption, “How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown.”

RELATED: President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau had a slight pause before their handshake, but the internet ran with it

The internet was, unsurprisingly, swooning over the photos of the two popular leaders spending time together. Social media quickly lit up with commentary on the meeting:

After dinner, the two leaders posed for photos at the restaurant.

And, then shared a warm embrace…

Obama was in Montreal to give a speech on Wednesday, which gave the two a chance to meet and discuss their common goals.

RELATED: Can your Internet handle these pictures of Prince Harry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?

Module Voice Image
, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement