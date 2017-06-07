Obama and Trudeau met to discuss an issue that is important to them both, and the internet is swooning

Former President Barack Obama and current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are keeping their bromance alive.

On Tuesday, the two leaders met at a restaurant in Trudeau’s hometown of Montreal and shared a candlelit meal together.

According to an Obama Foundation tweet, Obama and Trudeau met to discuss “developing the next generation of leaders.”

The post was captioned, “Tonight in Montreal, @ BarackObama and @ JustinTrudeau discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders.”





Trudeau also shared a picture of the occasion on his Twitter account, writing in his caption, “How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @ BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown.”

The internet was, unsurprisingly, swooning over the photos of the two popular leaders spending time together. Social media quickly lit up with commentary on the meeting:

Le Bae and Le Best Ever had dinner (in reality, not just in my dreams!) Today on @ELLEmagazine #Trudeau #Obama https://t.co/lXDIZBd199 — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) June 7, 2017

Just the thought of #Obama & #Trudeau kicking back at restaurant having a real convo abt how to encourage young leadershp is amazing! 😊 — Nicki ☕ (@nickiknowsnada) June 7, 2017

Whenever I'm not happy with the news, I'm just going to look at this picture. It puts me in a better place #Obama #Trudeau #Sanity pic.twitter.com/fPlWW6BwQX — Eddie Davenport (@eddiedavenport) June 7, 2017

#obama and #Trudeau went to dinner in Montreal yesterday. I wish I could have sat in on their conversation! Lol #lettrs pic.twitter.com/WGZ0qAGD1E — Melodic Rose (@melodicrose1) June 7, 2017

Obama: "What do you recommend?" Trudeau: "I hear the covfefe is pretty good" pic.twitter.com/aGUgmZdBns — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 7, 2017

After dinner, the two leaders posed for photos at the restaurant.

And, then shared a warm embrace…

Find someone who gets lost in a hug with you the way that #Trudeau does when he hugs #Obama pic.twitter.com/D6wlHwh9pW — Teddy Noxid (@Thunda_munk) June 7, 2017

Obama was in Montreal to give a speech on Wednesday, which gave the two a chance to meet and discuss their common goals.

