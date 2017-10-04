Barack Obama surprised Michelle Obama on their 25th anniversary with a sweet message

Former President Barack Obama surprised former first lady Michelle Obama on their 25th wedding anniversary with a sweet, and very public, anniversary message.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3., which was the couple’s anniversary, the former first lady was speaking at a women’s conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, so her dedicated husband chose to surprise her with a message that was broadcast to the entire conference.

During an interview with “Grey’s Anatomy” producer Shonda Rimes, Mrs. Obama received a bit of a shock when her interviewer suddenly stopped the conversation to mention the Obama’s anniversary and then announced that they had a surprise for her.





Barack Obama appeared on the auditorium’s jumbotron and delivered a heartfelt anniversary greeting to his bride of 25 years.

“Today, we have been married for 25 years. The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are,” he said. “It was a lot easier for me to do it because the fact of the matter is that not only have you have been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, somebody who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what I thought was right, but you have also been an example to our daughters and the entire country.”

He continued: “Your strength, your grace, your determination, your honesty, and the fact that you look so good doing all this, and the way in which you’ve always taken responsibility for your own actions but also looking out for the people around you is remarkable.”

“It is truly the best decision that I ever made to be persistent enough in asking you out for a date that you finally gave in. And, I hope you feel the same,” he concluded his sweet tribute to his wife.

The former first lady also shared an anniversary message with her husband on Instagram, writing below their wedding photo, “Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you’re still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you.”

