Barack Obama was just spotted taking a photo of Michelle, and the internet can’t handle it

Is former President Barack Obama an Instagram husband?
That’s what the internet seems to think, and people couldn’t be happier about it.
The former president and first lady Michelle Obama were spotted vacationing on a yacht in French Polynesia as they continue to take full advantage of their post-White House lives. Also reportedly aboard the yacht were Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks.
One snap of the couple taken late last week shows Michelle posing for a photo while Barack, as her ever-doting husband, takes a picture with his tablet.
When the photo started circulating on social media, people were quick to express their admiration for the happy couple.
Twitter user Madeline Hill declared the former president an “Instagram husband” and created a whole dialogue between the couple.
Some Twitter users who responded to Hill’s original tweet were just happy to declare their love for the couple.
Others, though, were finally convinced that the couple was never coming back.
RELATED: The internet can’t handle these pictures of a relaxed Barack Obama sporting flip flops and a backward hat