Barack Obama was just spotted taking a photo of Michelle, and the internet can’t handle it

Is former President Barack Obama an Instagram husband?

That’s what the internet seems to think, and people couldn’t be happier about it.

The former president and first lady Michelle Obama were spotted vacationing on a yacht in French Polynesia as they continue to take full advantage of their post-White House lives. Also reportedly aboard the yacht were Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks.

One snap of the couple taken late last week shows Michelle posing for a photo while Barack, as her ever-doting husband, takes a picture with his tablet.





When the photo started circulating on social media, people were quick to express their admiration for the happy couple.

Obama taking a fire pic of Michelle with his iPad is everything I needed tonight pic.twitter.com/8bb5oRQWkH — Rosa Esc@ndón (@therealescandon) April 17, 2017

Twitter user Madeline Hill declared the former president an “Instagram husband” and created a whole dialogue between the couple.

Barack Obama is an Instagram Husband pic.twitter.com/OouLr7bjT2 — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 16, 2017

Barack: "Why do you want the photo taken in square mode?" Michelle: "Just do it." — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 16, 2017

Michelle: "Do you like Valencia?" Barack: "Who is that?" — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 17, 2017

Some Twitter users who responded to Hill’s original tweet were just happy to declare their love for the couple.

@mad_hill I love the photo, what a great and normal couple… @MichelleObama — Susu (@sfranc1) April 17, 2017

Others, though, were finally convinced that the couple was never coming back.

Guys Barack and Michelle Obama have moved on hey 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sqyzZ2W7Dy — Jay Badza (@jaybadza47) April 17, 2017

