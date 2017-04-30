Barbra Streisand has come forward with a stunning claim about why she lost so many Oscar nominations

Barbra Streisand believes the “sexism” in Hollywood cost her many Oscars.

According to Page Six, the actress, singer and director said that the idea of women running things in Hollywood scares some of the “older people.”

“There were a lot of older people,” Streisand said at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday. “They don’t want to see a woman director.”

She continued, “I don’t know how many women wanted to see a woman director.”

She said that she believes jealousy and competitiveness are also to blame for women turning against each other. She claimed that the female critics of her film “Yentl” were much harsher about the film than the men who reviewed it.





“None of [the female critics] talked about what the movie was trying to say,” Streisand said. “It was not about what the movie was about […] a celebration of women and all they could be.”

Both “Yentl” and her other film, “The Prince of Tides,” were nominated for several Oscars, but Streisand was overlooked for a directing nod. Some may say Streisand broke the glass ceiling for female directors, but she disagreed on that fact.

“Not enough women are directing now,” said Streisand. “I love when I see a woman’s name on the film, and then I want to see it be good.”