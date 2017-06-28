Bedroom talk: The oh-my moment when Joy Behar told Seth Meyers why she feels “sorry” for Melania Trump

Joy Behar of “The View” made a visit to “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday night, and the discussion, which revolved mostly around President Trump (who Behar said has a love-hate relationship with her depending on the jokes she tells) took the show in an interesting direction when Meyers brought up first lady Melania Trump.

Actually, Behar initiated the conversation about Melania Trump, but did so innocently enough by talking about the time she had the former model as a guest on one of her television shows.

“When did you ever see her in an interview?” Behar asked Meyers. “Well she came on basically to sell her jewelry. […] So I figured I’ll interview her, and I’ll get a watch out of it. And I did.”





The discourse about Melania continued, and Meyers asked Behar, “How do you frame Melania? Are you one of these people who have sympathy for Melania, or do you think we should judge her exactly like anybody with free will?”

The question set up the money line from Behar (at about the 3-minute mark in the video above): “She has free will. But I feel sorry for her — she had to sleep with him once. At least once she did, right?”

Of course, the “just once” was in reference to Donald and Melania’s only child together, Barron.

Behar wasn’t quite ready to let the bedroom talk rest quite yet.

“And then when she was in New York, and we had to pay a million dollars a day to keep her here just because she doesn’t want to sleep with him, we have to pay for that. I didn’t like that,” Behar said.

Meyers responded by saying, “Because I don’t want to sleep with him, but nobody gives me extra money.”

“Exactly right!” Behar returned.