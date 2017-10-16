Before taking a plea deal, “Glee” alum Mark Salling reportedly tried to take his own life

“Glee” alum Mark Salling reportedly attempted suicide just one month prior to striking a plea deal and admitting guilt in his child pornography case.

TMZ reports that Salling cut both of his wrists in his Los Angeles home on Aug. 22. After doing so, he “freaked out” and called for his roommate, who found him bleeding and called 911. The actor was transported to the hospital, where he received a psychiatric evaluation and was later taken to a rehab facility for psychological issues.

Salling's arms still bear the scars, which he has been trying to cover with long sleeve shirts.





Earlier this month, Salling reached a plea deal after facing two counts of child pornography possession. Investigators found over 50,000 images of child erotica on his computer and another 4,000 images on a flash drive in his possession.

Salling pleaded guilty, and the prosecution recommended four to seven years in prison. A judge has yet to decide on a sentence.

A lawyer for Salling reportedly denied the story but did not specify which details were incorrect.

“Mark is physically fine, and Mark is spending his time atoning and working on himself,” Salling’s lawyer told TMZ.