Before returning home to California, Scott Disick took his wild antics to the extreme in London

Scott Disick returned to Los Angeles on Friday after spending time in Cannes canoodling with several different women and making a pitstop in London, where he hung out with a topless woman.

On Thursday, he was spotted with the brunette on a balcony while neglecting to wear a shirt himself. And that was after he was seen clubbing it up with a different brunette earlier in the night.

His constant partying is reportedly an effort to get ex Kourtney Kardashian’s attention. After spending nearly ten years with Disick and having three of his children, Kardashian has moved on to model Younes Bendjima. Disick apparently isn’t over the break-up and isn’t pleased about his ex’s new relationship.

“He could have stayed in Europe if he wanted to,” a source close to her said. “He has been partying for weeks, and it has been catching up to him. He is not 20 anymore and has complained that he is not feeling great. Usually, L.A. is the place he returns to when he is ready to shape up.”

While Kardashian is annoyed with his behavior, she’s also “worried” about him and wants him “to get better.”

