Before turning herself in, Abby Lee Miller gave a tearful interview about being “petrified” of her time in prison

Abby Lee Miller’s fears are now her reality.

Before turning herself in two weeks ago, Miller opened up to “The View” co-host Jedidiah Bila about her fears about going to prison.

“I made lots of mistakes,” she said. “The number one mistake being trusting other people with my money.”

In May, the “Dance Moms” star was sentenced to 366 days in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $40,000 and a $120,000 judgement followed by two years of supervised release. She was found guilty of attempting to hide $775,000 of income from her Lifetime series and its spin-off, “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition,” during her bankruptcy proceedings. She pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016 after allegedly hiding the money in secret accounts from 2012 to 2013. She was also accused of hiding $120,000 in friends’ luggage in August 2014.





“I was stupid, uneducated, didn’t do the research myself. I was in the wrong. What I did was wrong,” Miller said. She said she hopes her strong Catholic faith will help her get through her time in prison, yet she is still afraid of what may happen to her.

“I’ve been told not to talk about it, because once they know, when they see this and they know, that’s what they’ll go after,” Miller said, adding, “I’m petrified.”

RELATED: An inspiring singer and songwriter earned the coveted Golden Buzzer from this week’s “AGT” guest judge

She said she fears the violence that sometimes comes from inmates and said, “It’s not something that I think about. I kind of blocked it out, but it’s definitely something that I’m terrified of, yes.”

“I hope it won’t be as bad as I imagine. If a whole gang of people wants to kill you, they’re going to do it,” she admitted, adding, “If a whole bunch of people want to make your life a living hell, they’re going to do it. If it’s that bad, I probably won’t survive.”

Miller prepped for prison by losing 30 pounds and meeting with a female federal prison consultant who had previously served 17 months behind bars. The consultant attempted to calm her fears by telling her about “some really wonderful women that [she is] going to meet in prison.”

The consultant also talked to her about the possibility of sexual assault behind bars, something Miller was admittedly afraid of.

“If you don’t want to have sex with somebody, and you don’t want a girlfriend for companionship or other, you’ll be fine. So nobody’s going to approach you unless you want one,” Miller said. “So it’s sort of like if you want a girlfriend and companionship, that’s fine, but you’re not going to get raped in a federal prison camp.”

“You’re not going to get raped by a guard in federal prison camp. As long as you’re respectful, then you’re probably not going to get into any fights with any women,” the consultant said. “Just blend in. Follow the rules. Keep your volatility at a low level.”

“My biggest fear: the people that I employ will stab me in the back and will teach for other people,” Miller said admitted and said her consultant told her to learn to “trust.”

After she is released next year, Miller said she is open to “tons of opportunities.”

“I want to teach,” she said. “I don’t want to run the studio. I have put my time in making other people’s children famous. I have done it well. I don’t want to do it anymore.”

(H/T PEOPLE)