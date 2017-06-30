Beloved actor continues frantic search for his missing teenage daughter

“Gotham” star Donal Logue continues to seek help as he tries to find his daughter, who went missing Monday night, People magazine reported.

Logue took to Twitter on Thursday morning, thanking people for their “love and grace,” and pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Arlo as a youngin A post shared by Donal Logue (@donalflogue) on Nov 19, 2014 at 9:57pm PST

“Kasey (Logue’s ex-wife) & I dearly miss our baby Jade, aka Arlo, any tips appreciated,” Logue tweeted.

Logue put photos of the 16-year-old on missingkids.com.

Jade Logue we miss/love you terribly. Please contact us come home. You are my hero. Please share this. @donallogue and I need you home pic.twitter.com/IVOalA0KO5 — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) June 30, 2017

Kasey Smith also posted on Twitter, sharing a recent photo of Jade, People reported.

A spokesman for the New York City Police Department said the search continues for Jade, People reported.