Beloved comedian Shelley Berman dies at age 92

On Thursday morning, just after 1:20 a.m., comedian Shelley Berman died in Bell Canyon, California.

News of Berman’s death was first reported on his Facebook fan page and later confirmed by the New York Times.

Throughout his seven decades in show business, Berman found success in nearly all aspects of performance. He was one of the most popular comedians of the 1960s and 1970s and became well known to younger audiences thanks to “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”





On the HBO program, Berman played the father and consistent comedic foil of comedian Larry David.

Berman was 92 years old.