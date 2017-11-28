When it comes to televised singing competitions, there’s so much that viewers don’t get to see. In fact, referring to them as “televised” seems like a stretch, as what we see at home is probably less than half of what’s really going on.





By now, it’s no secret that for shows like “American Idol,” participants are forced to audition once before being asked to come back for a televised audition. That means the truly awful singers you see performing in front of Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson or whoever in those first few episodes have actually been carefully selected. They’re there because they stink, and people who stink embarrassing themselves is good television.

With that being said, you’d be forgiven for assuming that all TV talent shows are the same. But apparently that’s not the case, as “The Voice” contestant Chloe Kohanski pointed out in a recent interview with Parade.

“This is going to sound crazy, but I didn’t audition for the show,” Kohanski said. “There are so many ways to get involved with ‘The Voice.’ There is the open call, which tons of people are from. Of the people that you saw that made it past the Blinds, the majority are from open call auditions,” she added, acknowledging that, for the most part, “The Voice” uses the same system as other TV singing competitions.

“They went through every round before you see the Blinds,” the contestant continued. “But weirdly enough, I received a phone call. I have been playing in Nashville for, like, four years, and someone saw me at a show, and they got my contact info and called, and they were like, ‘Do you want to audition for “The Voice?” We will fly you out,’ so that is what I did.”

After wowing the judges in her first appearance, Kohanski initially decided to join Miley Cyrus’ team, but later in the series, Kohanski was “stolen” by country star Blake Shelton, who has won five of the previous 12 seasons of “The Voice” and has three artists still in the running to be crowned sole surivior of the 13th season of the reality competition series, which kicked off its live shows on Nov. 20.

On a recent episode of the show, Kohanski sang Dido’s “Thank You.”