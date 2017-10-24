Beloved TV and film actor from “Twin Peaks” and “Parks & Rec” has sadly passed away

Brent Briscoe, known best to TV fans for his portrayal of JJ of “JJ’s Diner” fame on “Parks and Recreation,” has died.

According to Variety, Briscoe last week at age 56, after a serious fall that led to other medical problems. Along with his smile-inducing turn on “Parks and Recreation,” Briscoe was also featured prominently in the 2017 revival of “Twin Peaks.”

For much of the last three decades, Briscoe built a long resume of bit parts on TV and in film. Other notable roles include stints on “Scandal,” “JAG,” “24,” and “Desperate Housewives.”





Briscoe also co-wrote the 2002 film “Waking Up In Reno.”

“Parks and Recreation,” creator Michael Schur remembered Briscoe on Twitter.

“Thanks for serving Leslie all those waffles,” Schur wrote.