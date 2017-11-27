Beth Chapman is still working on healing following a stage 2 cancer diagnosis.

The reality TV star and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman sat down on the Nov. 27 taping of “Fox and Friends” and opened up about her recent cancer battle. The couple documented her cancer journey in the upcoming TV series “Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives,” which premieres tonight.





“We just share everything with our fans. And this wasn’t something that you could keep secret. It wasn’t going to be an easy battle by any means. And so, after doing a lot of research about it, I just felt that being open and honest with our fans, who’ve been so loyal to us for so many years, was the best thing to do,” she said this morning. “There are literally hundreds of fans that contact me on a day-to-day basis that say, ‘I watch you every day while I’m doing my radiation.’ ‘I’m watching you every day while I do chemo.’ And those words just didn’t resonate as they should have, or as they do now.”

When asked how he copes with his wife’s illness, Dog said, “You don’t cope with it. You face it … Beth said, ‘I’m going to show people how you beat this.’ So right when she said that, my job was to stand behind her and beside her. And I tried to do my job extremely well over the years, and I’m trying to do my job even better today.”

Chapman revealed that she and her doctors are hopeful for her prognosis as she continues to recover. She underwent surgery to remove a “plum-sized” tumor from her neck in September.

“I feel pretty good. I get tired easily. My voice gives out after a certain amount of time. It’s a slow process to come back, but I try to keep my stress level very low. I try not to get upset about anything. But mainly… [I’m] thankful that I can talk for any amount of time. That I can still see my children,” she said. “We’re just taking it day-by-day. We’ve gotten a reality check on life, and life is short.”

She also mentioned that she was happy she has not yet had to undergo chemo since the diagnosis.

“Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives” premieres Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.