Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins are still being monitored by doctors one week after their birth

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins are still in the hospital.

According to TMZ, the twins, a boy and a girl, were born on Monday, June 12,and are still being monitored by doctors after a “minor issue” came up. Doctors reportedly don’t feel comfortable sending the twins home at this time. The nature of their health concern has not been released at this time.

RELATED: New dad Ryan Lochte gets his very first Father’s Day present from his fiancee and newborn son

Beyoncé is also still resting at the hospital. She and the babies are expected to be okay.





It is unclear when the family will be released to go home.