"Teen Mom" star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra's husband Tyler cheers her on as she seeks treatment for suicidal thoughts
Tennis star Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian celebrated their love in a beautiful, star-studded wedding ceremony in New Orleans this weekend.

Among the wedding guests was singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who stunned in a short, blue dress. She paired her plunging dress with a silver choker, earrings and stilettos. Her signature blonde curls were placed in a long ponytail.

While fans have seen the singer many times this year, there haven’t been many pictures released of her new baby twins, Rumi and Sir Carter. A week before, pictures were leaked of Beyoncé and her family, including the babies, vacationing in Miami.

Other stars at the “Beauty and the Beast” themed wedding included sister Venus Williams, Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Ciara and La La Anthony, several of whom attended a pre-wedding girl’s weekend with Williams.

Guests went home with replica tennis trophies.

RELATED: Serena Williams’ husband penned the sweetest note to her after they officially became man and wife

Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
