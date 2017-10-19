“Big Bang Theory” star is “truly sorry” for writing controversial feminist op-ed

Mayim Bialik is apologizing following backlash after she wrote an op-ed for the New York Times.

The “Big Bang Theory” star took to social media to apologize to fans.

“I want to address my op-ed in the NY Times, and the reaction to it,” she wrote in a note posted on Twitter. “Let me say clearly and explicitly that I am very sorry. What you wear and how you behave does not provide any protection from assault, nor does the way you dress or act in any way make you responsible for being assaulted; you are never responsible for being assaulted.”





Bialik continued, “I applaud the bravery of the women who have come forward. I support these women as we seek out and demand accountability from the only ones responsible for assault and rape: the people who perpetrate these heinous crimes. I am motivated and driven to work hard to empower women.”

She ended the note with an apology to fans.

“I am truly sorry for causing so much pain, and I hope you can all forgive me,” she wrote.

Last week, Bialik caused a stir when she penned “Mayim Bialik: Being a Feminist in Harvey Weinstein’s World” where she opened up about her own behavior toward men and fashion choices.

“I am entirely aware that these types of choices might feel oppressive to many young feminists. Women should be able to wear whatever they want. They should be able to flirt however they want with whomever they want. Why are we the ones who have to police our behavior?” she wrote. “In a perfect world, women should be free to act however they want. But our world isn’t perfect. Nothing — absolutely nothing — excuses men for assaulting or abusing women. But we can’t be naïve about the culture we live in.”

(H/T E! News)