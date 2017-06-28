“Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki’s fans are praying after he lost everything in a devastating home fire

Johnny Galecki’s San Luis Obispo home was destroyed in a devastating fire.

According to PEOPLE, the home burned to the ground, and the fire threatened to ravage other homes on Monday. The ranch was reportedly 190 miles away from Los Angeles.

RELATED: This opera singer shared the heartbreaking news that she lost her unborn child shortly after announcing she was pregnant

The California Hill Fire is estimated to be around 1,500 acres in size, according to KSBY. Two conflagrations were in the area and eventually formed into one as the fire season got going. Nearly 250 people were evacuated from their homes, and roads leading up to the homes have been closed.





TMZ reports that the actor will eventually be allowed home to gather any remaining items when the roads open again.

Galecki was reportedly performing at Chicago’s Country LakeShake Festival over the weekend.